Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,064,000 after acquiring an additional 80,258 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Xylem by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,888,000 after buying an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Xylem by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after buying an additional 477,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 42.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,541,000 after acquiring an additional 477,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $874,177.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XYL opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.40 and a 1-year high of $130.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

