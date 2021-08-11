Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,921 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,502,913,000 after acquiring an additional 73,832 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,956,000 after purchasing an additional 228,566 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,405 shares of company stock worth $2,258,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

NYSE:MMM opened at $199.25 on Wednesday. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

