Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $320.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $322.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

