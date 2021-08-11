Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,362,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHKP opened at $123.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.88.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

