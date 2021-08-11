Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.23 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $123.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.88.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

