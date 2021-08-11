Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 393.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,642 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 80.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 557,281 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Novartis by 4,088.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $92.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.92. The firm has a market cap of $206.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

