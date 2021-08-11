Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.21.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

