Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price target (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $580.71 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $221.55 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.96.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 25,716 shares valued at $14,958,966. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

