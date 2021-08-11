Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

