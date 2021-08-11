Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,762,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,320.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,475.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

