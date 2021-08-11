Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Invests $1.53 Million in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at about $230,235,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,307,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,146,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BlackBerry by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 113,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,847,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after buying an additional 390,795 shares during the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $28.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

