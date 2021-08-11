Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 18,850 Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,850 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.37% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,459 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 26,447 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 395,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 273,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $109,000. 38.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Cowen started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

