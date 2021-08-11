Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 19,927 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,927 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRNS opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $94,154.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,680,874 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

