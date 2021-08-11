Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 2,908 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 44.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

MO opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

