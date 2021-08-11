Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 6,743 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,051,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,736.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,528.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

