Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,997 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $621.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $634.98.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

