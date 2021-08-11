Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $87.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.77.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

