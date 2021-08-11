Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($5.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. 1,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,876. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75.

DAWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

