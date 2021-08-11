Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.67, but opened at $24.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 512 shares.

The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72).

Several research analysts have recently commented on DAWN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

