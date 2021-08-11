Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. Dean Foods shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 224,600 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dean Foods stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy and dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, and bottled water.

