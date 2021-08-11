Dean Y. Shigemura Sells 5,833 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $495,455.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BOH stock traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $87.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.95. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth about $361,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.