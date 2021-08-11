Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Issues Earnings Results

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBTX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. 2,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,374. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $181.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBTX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Decibel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

