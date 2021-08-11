DeepBrain Chain Price Tops $0.0080 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $25.59 million and $659,792.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001929 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00047167 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00056701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00151131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00016051 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.