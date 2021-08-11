Deeper Network (DPR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.42 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $45.62 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00046650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00149793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00152003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,819.85 or 0.99853333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.68 or 0.00844858 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 398,786,387 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

