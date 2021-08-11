DeFi Bids 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $132.00 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Bids has a market cap of $381,028.50 and $132.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFi Bids alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00016212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.51 or 0.00889988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00112388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00148975 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,887,963 coins and its circulating supply is 17,690,313 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Bids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Bids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.