Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Trading Up 1.5%

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.76. 13,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 17,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.67.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.