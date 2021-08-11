DeGate (DG) Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. DeGate has a market capitalization of $24.63 million and $18,468.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeGate

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,832,951 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

