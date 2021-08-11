Degenerator Price Reaches $32.63 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.03 or 0.00397434 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003426 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00013236 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.20 or 0.01068100 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

