Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 173.70% and a negative net margin of 1,551.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.90) EPS.

DCTH stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,793. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $25.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $65.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Purpura acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $37,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,276.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 31,850 shares of company stock worth $364,183. Insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delcath Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 1,218.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Delcath Systems worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

DCTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.