DeltaChain Hits One Day Volume of $1,704.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.93 or 0.00341180 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001149 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.72 or 0.00940261 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DELTA is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

