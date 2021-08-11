Deri Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $779,790.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $779,790.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 56.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0957 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00047526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00150864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00158246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,341.17 or 0.99738035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.77 or 0.00862549 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

