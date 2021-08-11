Desjardins Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IBI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for IBI Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$108.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$103.50 million.
IBG opened at C$11.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.32. The firm has a market cap of C$352.51 million and a PE ratio of 26.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56. IBI Group has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$11.60.
About IBI Group
IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.
