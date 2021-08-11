Desjardins Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IBI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for IBI Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$108.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$103.50 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IBG. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.58.

IBG opened at C$11.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.32. The firm has a market cap of C$352.51 million and a PE ratio of 26.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56. IBI Group has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$11.60.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

