dForce Market Cap Reaches $24.85 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. In the last week, dForce has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce has a market cap of $24.85 million and approximately $8.40 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00056874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00016020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.70 or 0.00898969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00112285 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00042596 BTC.

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

