DHT (NYSE:DHT) Raised to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $7.50. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DHT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.28.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $929.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.23. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DHT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,936,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,785,000 after purchasing an additional 511,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,940,000 after purchasing an additional 238,683 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of DHT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,611,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 101,726 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth about $13,978,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,203,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 268,498 shares in the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

