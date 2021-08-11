DHT (NYSE:DHT) Raised to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $7.50. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DHT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.28.
Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $929.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.23. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
DHT Company Profile
DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.