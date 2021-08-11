DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 14,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,588,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.28.

The company has a market cap of $975.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of DHT by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 255,506 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 77,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

About DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

