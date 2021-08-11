DIA (DIA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.34 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, DIA has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. One DIA coin can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00003844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIA has a market capitalization of $72.79 million and $22.34 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00056642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $403.75 or 0.00883442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00111340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00043338 BTC.

DIA Coin Profile

DIA is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . The official website for DIA is diadata.org . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

