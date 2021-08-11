DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DMAC stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.51. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

