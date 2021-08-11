DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €19.50 by Berenberg Bank

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) received a €19.50 ($22.94) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.79% from the stock’s current price.

DIC has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.25 ($20.29).

DIC stock opened at €15.26 ($17.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.94, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 12-month high of €16.84 ($19.81). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €14.93.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

