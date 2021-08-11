Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Director Phillip R. Cox Sells 8,000 Shares

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:DBD traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,803. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $901.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 3.33. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $17.30.
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after buying an additional 741,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 186,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 172,916 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
