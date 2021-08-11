Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Director Phillip R. Cox Sells 8,000 Shares

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:DBD traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,803. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $901.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 3.33. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DBD shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after buying an additional 741,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 186,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 172,916 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

