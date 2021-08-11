Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $995.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DBD opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $904.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 3.33.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

