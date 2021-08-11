Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $995.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DBD opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $904.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 3.33.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.