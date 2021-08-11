DIGG Market Capitalization Tops $25.95 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 49.1% against the US dollar. DIGG has a total market cap of $25.95 million and $1.07 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can now be bought for $63,756.37 or 1.37050670 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00048129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00150929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00157176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,373.43 or 0.99684306 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.63 or 0.00854738 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 407 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

