Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $75 million-$79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.87 million.

Shares of DGII opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $697.27 million, a P/E ratio of 64.03, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.66. Digi International has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.06.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

