Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $75 million-$79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.87 million.
Shares of DGII opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $697.27 million, a P/E ratio of 64.03, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.66. Digi International has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.47.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
