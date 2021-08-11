Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.16

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 20.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $156.46. 751,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,214. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 86.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $164.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.38.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,772 shares of company stock worth $54,921,284. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

