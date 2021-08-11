DigitalBits Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 41.5% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $136.95 million and $3.25 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.99 or 0.00395474 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003368 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00012327 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.77 or 0.01083832 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 776,793,637 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

