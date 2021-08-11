DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Sells $153,064.00 in Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $153,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,423. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $63.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at $2,220,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after acquiring an additional 864,719 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,731,000 after acquiring an additional 33,887 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.