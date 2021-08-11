Dignity (LON:DTY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dignity plc (LON:DTY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 809 ($10.57). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 766 ($10.01), with a volume of 37,257 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 753.82. The company has a market cap of £365.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02.

Dignity Company Profile (LON:DTY)

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Dignity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dignity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.