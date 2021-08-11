Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $126.81

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $126.81 and last traded at $126.81, with a volume of 2800848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

