Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) by 15,926.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.66% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 535.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 42,929 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the first quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the first quarter valued at about $574,000.

MOON stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.98.

