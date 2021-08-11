disBalancer 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.17 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001195 BTC on exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $1.17 million worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, disBalancer has traded up 38.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00047108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00152466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00156697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,827.51 or 1.00479073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.77 or 0.00857798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,914,005 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

