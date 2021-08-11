Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Reduced by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $132.04 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $132.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

